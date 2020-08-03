Organised labour calls off three-day warning strike in Ekiti

The three-day warning strike embarked on by organised labour in the public service in Ekiti State over welfare and other issues has been called off.

It would be recalled that the organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Council, had on Sunday ordered the commencement of the strike on Monday following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum it earlier issued to the state government.

However, resolutions made at the end of a meeting between the state government and organised labour on Monday, stated that the strike had been called off “immediately”.

The document, entitled “Resolutions at the meeting of the meeting of the state government with the organised labour on the outstanding welfare issues of Ekiti State workers” was made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti.

The document was signed by the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi; the Senior Special Assistant Labour, Chief Olayemi Esan; and Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, Mr Bayo Opeyemi for the government.

Signatories on the side of Labour are the state chairmen of NLC, Kolapo Olatunde; TUC, Sola Adigun; and JNC, Kayode Fatomiluyi; and the secretaries of JNC, Gbenga Olowoyo; TUC, Kuloogun Lawrence; and NLC, Taiwo Akinyemi.

The meeting resolved “that state government will ensure continuous payment of the monthly gross salaries; and that payment of the financial benefits of 2015 promotion will be implemented in September while payments for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 will follow”.

It was also resolved “that outstanding deductions for the months of May and June 2020 will be paid in phases; and that government will pay the outstanding deductions, salaries and leave bonuses in phases”.

The meeting further resolved “that other issues affecting public service relating to service matters shall be looked into in due course, and that negotiation on the implementation of the minimum wage and the consequential adjustment will resume as soon as COVID-19 subsides”.

