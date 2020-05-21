Ortom relaxes COVID-19 lockdown in Benue, orders reopening of worship centers

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has relaxed the lockdown in the state and ordered churches and mosques to open for religious gatherings.

The state government had lockeddown the state as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

However, the state executive council and the state Action Committee on COVID-19 after their meeting held at the state government house, Makurdi, on Thursday resolved to allow churches and mosques to open.

The meeting, however, said they should observe staggered worship sessions.

At the meeting, they also resolved that workers on grade levels 1 to 12, who were asked to stay at home are to resume work from June 1, 2020.

The resolution of the meeting made available to newsmen in Makurdi read in part:

“The workers are advised to always wear face masks and maintain social distancing as they go to work.

“Churches and Mosques with effect from today Thursday, May 21, 2020, are to hold staggered worship sessions.

“This implies that a Church or Mosque which before now held two worship sessions should henceforth conduct four sessions in a day.

“Street trading is encouraged but strictly obeying social distancing protocol on COVID-19.

“Markets will be partially opened to enable traders access their shops.”

The government said it would carry out fumigation of markets periodically.

It, meanwhile, said that inter-state movement remained prohibited, except for those on essential services.

It added that the ongoing curfew in the state had been reviewed and would now be between 8pm and 6am daily, until further notice.

