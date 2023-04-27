Oshoala stars as Barca overcome Chelsea to reach Champions League final

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala was in action for Barcelona in their 1-1 home draw with Chelsea in a Champions League semifinal second leg clash on Thursday night.

Oshoala was subbed after the hour mark, but helped her side secure a 2-1 aggregate victory over two legs against the English side.

Barcelona are now in the final of the Women’s Champions League where they hope to reclaim the title they lost to Lyon last season.

Having won 1-0 in the first leg in England, Barca held on through a goalless first half at home and went ahead in the 63rd minute through Caroline Graham Hansen.

But the Blues responded four minutes later when Guro Reiten coolly struck home after Sam Kerr’s smart run, to give the visitors hope.

Barca however stayed strong, and held on to overcome Chelsea, and will face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the final. Arsenal and Wolfsburg played 2-2 from the first leg, and would settle the tie on Monday.

