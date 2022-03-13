Sports
Oshoala’s Barca Ladies thrash Real Madrid to win third successive league title
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has bagged yet another Spanish women’s league title with Barcelona after they thrashed Real Madrid 5-0 on Sunday.
The Barca Ladies have now won a total of seven titles in the Primera Division, putting them two ahead of their nearest rivals Athletic Club.
Sunday’s triumph means that the Catalan club have won the title for the third time in a row.
Barca, who have a 100% record in the league this season, are 22 points clear at the top with six games left.
Read Also: Oshoala extends Barcelona contract until 2024
Nigeria’s Oshoala, who has been nursing an injury but recently signed a contract extension, was absent in the game but joined in the celebrations after the win.
Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas scored twice at the end of the first half to put the hosts in control.
Goals from Patri Guijarro and Jennifer Hermoso, along with Babett Peter’s own goal, saw Barca win the title in style.
Barca Ladies have been unstoppable in the league this season, winning all 24 of their games played so far, scoring 136 goals and only conceding six.
They remain on course for four trophies this season, including the Champions League and the Copa de la Reina, after winning the Spanish Super Cup in January.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...