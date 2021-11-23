Osimhen ruled out for three months after undergoing surgery

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is set to be on the sideline for the next three months following the injury he suffered last weekend in a Serie A game.

The Napoli forward, who has been in form lately, has been ruled out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket.

Napoli disclosed this in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday morning, Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro, who was assisted by Dr Mario Santagata with Dr Raffaele Canonico also present,” the statement read.

Read Also: Osimhen rushed to hospital with face injury sustained in Napoli defeat

“Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation.

“The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days.

“Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months.”

This means the Nigeria international will now miss the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, which is billed yo begin on 9 January to 6 February, 2022.

So far this season, the 22-year-old has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 14 games in all competitions for Napoli.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now