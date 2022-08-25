Osinbajo, Amaechi, 20 other APC presidential aspirants to meet August 31

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and 20 other presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet in Abuja on August 31 to work out strategies for the party’s victory in the 2023 election.

There are concerns that many of the aspirants and other APC stalwarts have been alienated by the former Lagos State governor since he secured the party’s presidential ticket on June 8.

The media office of one of the aspirants, Dr. Nicolas Felix, announced the meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Also expected at the meeting are Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, his Science and Technology counterpart, Ogbonnaya Onu and former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Others are former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, Pastor Tunde Bakare and former Zamfara State governor, Ahmed Sani Yerima.

The quintet of governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and several others are also expected to attend the meeting.

The statement read: “The special invitation to the strategic meeting of all 2023 APC presidential aspirants which will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. is to brainstorm on the adoption of winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedevilling our country.”

