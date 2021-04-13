Osinbajo, ex-gov Duke meet in Aso Rock | Ripples Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The ex-governor, who arrived the State House at exactly 4:30 p.m. went to the Vice President’s office for what presidential sources described as a private meeting.

Duke was the Cross Rivers governor from 1999 to 2007.

He was also the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

