Politics
Osinbajo obtains N100m APC presidential nomination form
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has obtained his presidential campaign form for 2023.
Laolu Akande, his spokesman, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
According to the aide, the cash was raised, by a “passionate team of support groups and individual Nigerians from around the country.”
The expression of interest and nomination forms for the All Progressives Congress (APC) cost N100 million.
“Today, the forms are being collected by representatives of the team.
Read also:Ogun Gov, Abiodun, may have settled for Osinbajo over Tinubu, others
“The VP continues his interactions with APC stakeholders across the states. VP Osinbajo is in Cross River and Bayelsa States”, Akande noted.
Osinbajo is now set to slug it out at the upcoming APC primaries with Bola Tinubu, Kayode Fayemi and Ibikunle Amosun — all politicians from the South-West.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...