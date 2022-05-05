Osinbajo obtains N100m APC presidential nomination form

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has obtained his presidential campaign form for 2023.

Laolu Akande, his spokesman, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

According to the aide, the cash was raised, by a “passionate team of support groups and individual Nigerians from around the country.”

The expression of interest and nomination forms for the All Progressives Congress (APC) cost N100 million.

“Today, the forms are being collected by representatives of the team.

“The VP continues his interactions with APC stakeholders across the states. VP Osinbajo is in Cross River and Bayelsa States”, Akande noted.

Osinbajo is now set to slug it out at the upcoming APC primaries with Bola Tinubu, Kayode Fayemi and Ibikunle Amosun — all politicians from the South-West.

