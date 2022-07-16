Osinbajo’s leg surgery successful, to be discharged in a few days

Medical doctors who performed the surgical operation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have described the procedure as successful.

The vice president, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, underwent surgery for recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg at the Duchess International Hospital in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, earlier on Saturday.

He said: “The vice president was admitted to Duchess International Hospital, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Om Lahoti, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Dr. Babajide Lawson, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.

“Others were Dr. Ken Adegoke, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Critical Care, Dr Oladimeji Agbabiaka, Consultant Anaesthetist and Dr. Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Consultant Physician and Medical Director.”

Dosunmu-Ogunbi confirmed that Osinbajo would be discharged in the next few days.

“The operation was successful and Osinbajo is expected to be discharged within the next few days,” he said.

