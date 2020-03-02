Osun Assembly to pass Amotekun bill Tuesday

The Osun State House of Assembly said on Monday the state “Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corp Establishment Bill 2020″ would be passed on Tuesday.

The Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye, who disclosed this at the plenary, said the bill would be ready for the third reading on Tuesday.

The bill scaled its second reading on Monday.

According to him, recommendations of members of the public had further strengthened the bill.

Owoeye said the enthusiasm and contribution of stakeholders during the public hearing necessitated the need for the lawmakers to give the bill a speedy deliberation.

After the speaker’s address, the House dissolved into a committee of whole where deliberations and errors in the bill were corrected and new suggestions injected.

After the deliberation, the speaker read out the newly drafted bill.

Owoeye said: “We are encouraged by the large turnout of members of the public during the public hearing and we will ensure that the bill is read and pass the third reading tomorrow (Tuesday).”

