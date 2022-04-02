Osun police arrests hotel manager for allegedly raping corps member

The Osun State Police Command’s spokeswoman, Yemisi Opalola, has confirmed the arrest of one Joseph Adeleye, said to be the manager of a hotel in Osogbo, the state capital, for allegedly raping a female corps member in the hotel.

According to Opalola in a statement on Saturday, Adeleye had lured the corps member into a secluded room inside the hotel and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“The corps member (name withheld) was attached to the hotel which is located at the GRA area of Osogbo as her Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) and was working as the admin officer of the organisation when the incident occurred,” she said.

“The corps member, while narrating her ordeal to the police, said that the incident occurred last week Friday night when she was on duty.

“This was what she narrated to the police:

“The manager, Mr Adeleye, requested that I should bring a bottle of beer to his room; after he collected it, he started to inquire about my plan after NYSC.

“I was not too fine with it because we were in an enclosed room; few minutes later, he started touching me and I resisted pulling his hands off my body, but suddenly, he pulled me closer and turned my face on the bed and put his hands in my trouser and inserted it in my private part.

“He then pulled my trouser from behind, turned my face up and wanted to penetrate me, I was resisting him.

“He was too heavy for me, I even bite him, yet, he carried on. I shouted on top of my voices but no one could hear me because the room was a bit far from where the other staff stayed.

“He penetrated and he poured his semen on my body and pant. When he discovered that I couldn’t breathe very well, he stood and I ran out of the room.

“The following day, two of my female corps members discovered I wasn’t not playing or relating with them very well, they inquired what happened.

“I couldn’t tell them at first, but when I couldn’t hold the tears anymore, I told them what happened to me and they encouraged me to report the matter to the police and I did. He was later arrested and detained.’

“The suspect is in our custody and will be charged to court at the end of investigations while the victim has been taken to a hospital where tests confirmed she was sexually assaulted,” Opalola said.

