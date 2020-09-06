International Latest

Ousted Mali president, Keita, flown to UAE for medical treatment

September 6, 2020
Terrorists abduct six teachers in Mali
Deposed President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who was ousted in a coup last month, has been flown out to the United Arab Emirates after suffering what was called a transient ischaemic attack.

Keita’s departure was revealed on Sunday by military officials and was also confirmed by his former chief of staff who said that the ex-president could be away for up to 15 days.

The junta is currently in talks with opposition and civil society groups about a transition to civilian rule.

It says it will step down in two years, but West African leaders want a quicker transfer of power.

Keïta was overthrown from power on 18 August following mass protests against his rule over corruption, the mismanagement of the economy and a dispute over legislative elections.

