News
Over 2.6m people face food crisis, malnutrition in Borno —NEDC boss, Alkali
The Managing Director of North East Development Commission (NEDC) Mohammed Alkali, on Saturday, pledged to avoid food crisis and malnutrition in the North-East region plagued by insurgency.
Alkali disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Maiduguri.
He lamented that “over 2.6 million people risk facing food crisis in Borno state alone,” saying that the Commission has already taken action to respond to threats of food insecurity and malnutrition.
He revealed that the Commission is putting together resources to stockpile food items and abort looming famine and malnutrition among children in the region.
Read also: El-Rufai warns of imminent food crisis due to insecurity
“With the Cadre Harmonise report and what is being discussed with stakeholders, we’ll identify where the gaps are, what kind of food to be stockpiled,” he said.
He, however, assured that the Commission will be capable to attend promptly to save people’s lives.
The NEDC boss affirmed that there was a need for a coordinated approach by all actors in the humanitarianism and development cycle in responding to the needs of Boko Haram victims
He said that henceforth, a fortnight meeting of the stakeholders will be convened to identify gaps to avoid duplication of responses to IDPs’ needs.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....