Oyo govt charges youths to be active in politics

The Oyo State Government has called on youths in the state to be active participants in politics, especially as the 2023 General Elections draw nearer.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, made the submission, on Saturday, at the Oyo State Youths Summit held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, stating that youths have a big role to play in shaping the leadership of the country.

He said: “For the present administration in Oyo State, led by Governor Seyi Makinde, we are committed to building youths with good character. We indeed call on you to be part of the politics in the State.

“Get your PVC and act.”

READ ALSO: Saraki implores the youth to exercise power by registering for PVC

Speaking at the event, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Seun Fakorede, emphasized that youths should perform in any leadership position they find themselves in.

He said: “Our country is drifting today due to poor leadership, therefore, we as youths must equip ourselves with the needed knowledge, so that when we get to these positions, we will perform differently.

“The only reason you can come on stage is because you have been equipped to lead. Be ready to use your voting strength to make the necessary change in the nation, you must not only engage in complaining but be fully involved”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now