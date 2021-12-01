Metro
Oyo govt suspends female student for allegedly invading school with mum, thugs, assaulting male peer
The Oyo State Government has suspended a female student of Jericho High School, Ibadan, for allegedly assaulting a male peer.
This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, in Ibadan.
Abdu-Raheem said that the suspended student in the company of her mother recently invaded the school with hefty thugs and miscreants.
He alleged that they assaulted a male student, teachers and other parents during an ongoing PTA meeting.
Oyo suspends teachers over alleged sexual harassment of blind pupils
“The mayhem was said to be ignited by the girl’s mother and other accomplices, thereby, causing tension in the school.
“The state government is taking further action, to serve as a deterrent to other unguided parents and wards,” he said.
He appealed for caution, emphasizing that the present government has zero tolerance for impunity.
