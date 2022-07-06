Paid saboteurs infiltrate ranks of my supporters, Peter Obi responds to alleged online bullying by ‘OBIdients’

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has responded to claims of harrassment and bullying by his supporters on social media towards perceived criticism of his persona.

Obi made this assertion on Wednesday, during an interview on AriseT, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The supporters of the former Anambra Governor are called “OBIdients” on social media and critics have complained about the horde-like bullying tactics of the group, in defence of Peter Obi.

However, the politician revealed that those who engaged on such underhanded tactics are not his supporters but paid saboteurs who infiltrate the ranks, in order to give his supporters a bad name.

“Some of these people are not supporters but are paid by my opponents to infiltrate them in order to blame my supporters. People are being paid to say all sort of things about me, maligning my character,” Obi explained.

He further revealed conditions that might warrant the total removal of fuel subsidy in order to revamp various ailing aspects of the economy.

“People are against subsidy removal because it doesn’t impact the poor positively. If you want to remove something, what will be the gain? Subsidy needs to be removed in a transparent manner and once you deliver the pledge, Nigerians will trust in the process.

“Yes, I will remove subsidy but I have to offer an equivalence that will benefit the citizens but if that is not achievable, I will not remove it. I once said subsidy is a scam and I still maintain that stance,” he further revealed in response to a question about his plans over continued subsidy payments if elected president in 2023.

