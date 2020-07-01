Pakistan PM claims India behind deadly attack on its Stock Exchange building

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has claimed that the deadly attack on its Stock Exchange building which witnessed the killing of four armed men and three other civilians on Monday was masterminded by India.

Khan who made the claim on Tuesday while addressing Parliament said that he had no doubt that India was behind a deadly attack on the building in the southern city of Karachi.

“There is no doubt that India is behind the attack,” Khan said in his address to Parliament on Tuesday – a charge that India had denied a day earlier.

He however offered no evidence for his allegation but said there had been intelligence reports warning of attacks in Pakistan and he had informed his cabinet about the threat.

Reports say the gunmen who stormed the building at 10am (05:00 GMT) Monday morning as trading began, fired indiscriminately as they entered the premises of the Stock Exchange.

The assailants who were carrying hand grenades and firing automatic rifles were later killed by police and security forces responding to the attack, said Faisal Edhi, head of the Edhi charity and ambulance service which serves the city.

