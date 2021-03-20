Pakistan Prime Minister, Khan tests positive for COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria

The Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The country’s Health Minister, Faisal Sultan, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Saturday, however, said the prime minister is “self-isolating at home.

The 68-year-old former Cricket star was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Pakistan has 623, 135 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,799 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The government recently reintroduced partial lockdown in parts of the country following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

