Paul Okoye says money cannot buy peace of mind

Nigerian recording artiste and one-half of the popular twin duo P Square, Paul Okoye has opined on social media that money cannot buy peace of mind.

Taking to his Instagram stories during the early hours of Monday, May 9, Paul also known as King Grudy mentioned that peace of mind is one thing that cannot be acquired by amassing money.

The singer did not go further to explain why he made the statement on his social media platform.

He wrote:

“One thing money cannot buy? Peace of mind”

