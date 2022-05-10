Tems becomes first Nigerian artiste to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Superstar musician Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, has become the first Nigerian recording artiste in history to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her recent achievement is coming following her collaboration with international rappers Drake and Future on the song ‘Wait For U,’ which appears on Future’s LP album ‘I Never Liked You.’

The single ‘Wait for U’ debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 – Future’s second, Drake’s tenth, and Tems’ first.

.@1future's "Wait For U," featuring @Drake & @temsbaby, officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100. It earns Future his second No. 1 hit, Drake his 10th and Tems her first. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 9, 2022

In 2021, Tems’ collaboration with Wizkid earned her a Billboard Top 10 hit. With ‘Essence,’ Wizkid became the first African musician to have a song in the Top 10 Billboard chart as a lead artist, and Tems’ first Top 10 hit.

