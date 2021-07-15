Paying ransom will encourage bandits to kidnap more people —Sen Uba

The senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Sani Uba has contended that ransom should not be paid to bandits to secure the release of kidnapped victims.

He noted that such ransom payments only empower the bandits to fund their criminal activities and wreck more havoc on the society and the people.

He stated this when he appeared on Arise Television on Thursday, reiterating that he supports the stand of the state government that ransom should not be paid to bandits and kidnappers.

The Kaduna state governor, Nasir el’Rufai has continuously insisted that the state government will not negotiate, nor will it pay ransom to bandits.

Senator Sani who refused to state what was being done by his office to tackle the issue of insecurity and kidnapping in his home state, however insisted that he was in touch with families and security agencies to ensure the release of victims in kidnapper Asia den.

He also called for deployment of more security agents to the state to help tackle the rising insecurity and incessant kidnappings.

He also made a case for the establishment of state police in the country, adding that fears that state governments would abuse such was not true, as many state governments were already funding police activities in their various states.

