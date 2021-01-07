PDP accuses Gov Umahi of running Ebonyi govt like his private business concern

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the governor of the State, David Umahi of running the state government like his private business concern.

The accusation was made on Wednesday by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Elder Fred Udeogu, who said that the State University had collapsed due to the lack of funding by Governor Umahi.

Udeogu who made the comments in his New Year message to the people of the state, in Abakaliki, added that nobody who contributed to David Umahi becoming governor is still with him.

He further stated in his New Year message that If not for the maturity of the people of Ebonyi, there would have been unimaginable hostility in the state, but the people are very docile.

Udeogu said; “The Government of Ebonyi State is run as a private business of one man and his immediate family. If you look at what is happening in the State today, you will see that nobody who contributed to David Umahi, becoming governor is still with him.

“If Ebonyi was to be another State, Umahi’s style of governance would have plunged it into an irredeemable crisis.

“I commend Ebonyians for their ability to condone Umahi’s high handedness and repressive governance

“I appreciate our people for condoning all the things happening in Ebonyi State. If not for the maturity of our people, there would have been unimaginable hostility in the State, but our people are very docile. If not so, the system is terrible, and the government is something else.”

“If you look at the entire State, you see that people who are coming from other states will think that work is ongoing, but I tell you, nothing is happening. The projects he is doing have nothing to do with the blue print designed by those who contributed to the creation of Ebonyi State,” he concluded.

