PDP Campaign demands arrest, prosecution of Tinubu over alleged drug trafficking

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

This was contained in a statement issued by the PDP PCC Strategic Communications and Media Teams, in Abuja, on Sunday.

The council noted that Nigeria is in already a precarious situation and that the decision of who becomes the president in February is a critical one.

It further argued that the former Lagos State Governor’s forfeiture of $460,000 believed to be proceeds of crime in the United States must be thoroughly investigated in order to save the country of impending doom.

The statement reads: “Nigeria is battling many problems; we have banditry and terrorism ravaging many towns in the North, militants attacking oil facilities and bringing the country’s economy to its knees in the Niger Delta while secessionists are holding the South-East to ransom. It will be a huge disaster to add state-sponsored drug trafficking to the mix.

“Nigerian law is clear. Criminal cases have no statute of limitation and can be re-opened at any time, especially for the sake of national interest.

“We hereby call on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to immediately arrest Bola Ahmed Tinubu and prosecute him for drug trafficking.

“Apart from the criminal angle to this call, there is also the national security aspect.

“The world will recall what happened to Panama when Manuel Noriega, a known drug lord, became President in 1983. During his six-year rule, Panama became a narcos state as Noriega became an ally of the notorious Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel.

“In the unfortunate event of a Bola Tinubu Presidency, Nigerians will be plunged into a drug crisis that would make the Colombia situation a child’s play.

“With easy access to drugs, there will be an increase in violence. Nigerians cannot risk this. In fact, on March 20, 2021, the Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) said the South-West had the highest drug abuse cases in the country at 22.4%.”

