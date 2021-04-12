PDP CONGRESS: Police arrests four men with gun in Osun | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Osun State have arrested four persons with guns at the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-West Zonal Congress in Osogbo, the state capital.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, told journalists on Monday that the suspects were arrested Sunday evening with two fully- loaded pump action rifles.

Opalola said the suspects are undergoing investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Osogbo.

She added that two suspected cult members, who were part of a gang disrupting the peace of the state and had been on police wanted list, were arrested on Sunday.

The command’s spokesperson said the arrested cult members were among the people that caused mayhem in the state a few weeks ago.

Opalola, however, said the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

