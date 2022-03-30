PDP dissolves Kano State, LG, ward excos, as internal crisis explodes

The internal crisis currently rocking the Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a new dimension with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party dissolving all executive committees at the state, local government and ward levels, with immediate effect.

The state chapter of the party had been engulfed in a series of wrangling with the party leadership thrown into choas as the state executives engaged themselves in all sorts of divisive tendencies with factions and court cases becoming the order of the day.

The series of crisis also led to former Governor of the State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, defecting to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday.

While announcing the dissolution in Abuja on Tuesday by PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the party said the decision was necessary “following recent developments in the Kano State” which were inimical to the wellbeing of the party in the state.

Ologunagba said the NWC of the party took the decision after careful deliberations and extensive consultations with stakeholders in the state.

“The NWC of our great party took the decision on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2) constitution of the party.

“In their place, the NWC has approved the appointment of the Kano State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of 90 days, beginning from Tuesday, March 29, pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Kano State to remain united and focused on the task ahead,” Ologunagba said.

He gave the names of the Caretaker Committee members as Ibrahim Atta who is the Chairman, Ibrahim Dan’Iy, Ladidi Dangalan, Aminu Jungau, Mukhtar Janguza and Abdullahi Sulaiman as members, while Baba Lawan would serve as secretary.

The lingering crisis that has continued to dog the Kano chapter of the has taken a toll on the state’s party structures which to the defection of one of Kwankwaso who said he could no longer stomach what was going on in the party.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service in September 2021, Kwankwaso had raised an alarm on the disintegration of the party in the state if the crisis was not nipped in the bud.

