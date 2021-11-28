PDP elects wards executives in Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, conducted its congresses to elect party executives across the 147 wards in Zamfara State.

The Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Col. Bala Mande (retd), disclosed this to journalists at the end of the exercise in five wards in Gusau, the state capital.

The congresses for the Sabon Gari, Mayana, Madawaki, Tudun Wada, and Galadima wards took place at the GAPP Ginnery in Gusau.

He noted that the delay in the conduct of the congresses was due to the security situation in the state.

Mande, who was former Chief of Staff to Governor Bello Matawalle, said the congresses took place simultaneously across the 147 wards in the state.

He said 18 executives are expected to emerge from each ward and would run the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The chairman said: “Our congresses were open as you witnessed how supporters queued behind the candidate of their choices and who secured the highest votes was declared the winner.

“The process allowed members of the party at the ward level to elect officers of their choice that will steer the ship of the party for the next four years.”

