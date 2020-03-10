PDP faults deposition of Sanusi, says it shows insensitivity of APC

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worries over the deposition of Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, by the Kano State government.

The party argued that the deposition of the emir at a time the nation was battling worsening insecurity challenges, showed the insensitivity and poor appraisal of core national stability issues by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The party stated this in a statement by national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday night.

“Without prejudice to the issues, the PDP described the timing of the action of the Kano state government, particularly as it relates to a very sensitive traditional institution like the Emir of Kano stool, is a big political blunder coming at a time our society is wobbling under the siege of insecurity, especially in a state such as Kano,” PDP said.

READ ALSO: Security agents arrest dethroned Emir of Kano, whisk him to Nasarawa

The party, however, called for calm and circumspection from all quarters, especially, given the security and political stability concerns in our nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions