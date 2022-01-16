PDP governors to meet in Port Harcourt Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum will meet on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to deliberate on major national issues.

The Director-General of PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril I.D. Maduabum, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said the governors would review the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

READ ALSO: PDP charges security agents to question APC leaders over insecurity

The statement read: “All the elected PDP Governors are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by the Chairman of the Forum, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR.

“The meeting will be preceded by a Gala night to be hosted by the Chief Host, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON.

“The PDP Governors are working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and in particular the Senator Dr. Iyorchia Ayu led National Executive Committee of PDP to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now