PDP has sailed Delta into troubled waters —Ovie Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the 9th Senate and All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of monumental corruption.

Omo-Agege had emerged the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state with a total of 1,190 votes during the primaries conducted in May this year.

The lawmaker, in a series of tweets on Thursday, said the ruling party in the state had no clue on developmental politics.

He blamed the underdevelopment in Delta State on the party’s mediocrity and immorality, claiming Okowa-led adminstration had mismanaged state resources.

He therefore tipped the APC for victory next year, adding that the ruling party had outlived its usefulness.

The tweets read: “Gradually consumed by politics of hate, exclusion and arrogance, Deltans, including many within the PDP itself, now overwhelmingly agree that the PDP has outlived its usefulness.

“There is a broad consensus that the PDP has mismanaged our resources and consigned Delta to permanent underdevelopment, as it has no vision for developmental politics.

Daily, the PDP sacrifices merit, professionalism and decency on the altars of mediocrity and immorality. They have sailed the ship of our State into troubled waters. We are rapidly losing our place in the comity of States as violence, cultism and all sorts of mafia-style behaviors now reign freely in our communities.

“Our values of respect, handwork, integrity and self- worth are being speedily eroded. In all of these, the Delta PDP does not care. In fact, the few unrepentant controllers of its soul are recklessly plotting to extend its hold on power through electoral corruption.

“But that will never happen. They are still living in a wrong past. Because they are an existential danger to our people, we will stop them. Because the conscience of Deltans is against the ungodliness and mess that PDP has plunged our State, they will be stopped.

“Because there cannot be any sustainable progress with PDP’s suffocating corruption and mediocrity, we will stop them. They are on the wrong side of history.”

