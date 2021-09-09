Connect with us

PDP picks Fintiri to head convention planning committee

Published

20 mins ago

on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri as chairman of the party’s convention organizing committee.

The Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, was appointed the deputy chairman of the convention planning committee while his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, will serve as the secretary.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the party’s 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja, said the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, would head the zoning committee.

PDP convention holds October 31 in Abuja

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, was picked as deputy chairman of the committee while the Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mohammed Mahdi, will serve as secretary.

Ologbondiyan said the NEC received the report of a committee put together to address the court cases against the PDP leadership.

The committee is headed by a former Senate President, David Mark.

The PDP spokesman expressed optimism the issues would be resolve in a few days.

