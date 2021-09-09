Ex-chairman of Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Ohuabunwa joins 2023 presidential race

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Sam Ohuabunwa, has declared his intention to vie for the country’s presidency in 2023.

Ohuabunwa, who is the President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, declared his intention at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday.

He said his decision to vie for the country’s highest political office in two years time was not based on geopolitical zone but on convictions of what he could offer the nation.

Ohuabunwa promised to announce the political party under whose umbrella he would run for the presidency in a few days.

He said: “I want to do what Nelson Mandela did for South Africa in Nigeria. I have the sound mind, and the ideology I’m coming with. This is the panacea to all the challenges in the country.

“My major focus will be on the four current challenges in the country – poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity.

“The choice of who becomes Nigeria’s President in 2023 will not be based on money but on what a candidate could offer.

“The times have changed. Nigerians are wiser and the culture of money politics has changed. I believe Nigerians will rally round my aspiration based on my pedigree, professionalism and integrity.

‘Nigerians are looking for a competent character and not just a political party, thus in 2023, it is possible to get the office of the president.”

On the 60-year age limit for President recently canvassed by former President Ibrahim Babangida, the 71-year-old Pharmacist added: “IBB has the right to speak his mind but cannot decide.

“I am for the youth, but being youthful is not about chronological age but healthy body, sound mind, good spirit and contemporary ability to build a complex country like Nigeria. These are qualities I possess.

“Age is not against me. The United States President is 78. Age is not tantamount to poor performance. We have had younger persons in positions of power that failed and were even indicted for frauds and embezzlement.”

“On rotational presidency, I believe we must care for each other and give every segment a sense of belonging. But that is not the basis of my aspiration.

“Those opposing zoning supported it earlier when it suited them. While I support rotation, I also believe that what Nigeria needs is a leader that is detribalised.

“We must change the narratives of our current challenges and agitations and enshrine a Nigeria, where leaders will emerge based on merit and not tribe or religion.”

