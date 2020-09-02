PDP rejects fuel price, electricity tariff hikes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday rejected the hike in the pump price of petrol and proposed hike in the electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) on Wednesday evening increased the ex-depot price of petrol to N151.56 per litre while the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved the implementation of the new electricity tariff hike from Tuesday.

However, the opposition party which reacted to the development on its Twitter handle, accused the federal government of subjecting Nigerians to undue punishment.

The PDP challenged the government to disclose the parameters used in deciding the increments.

READ ALSO: Despite outcry over recent hike, again, govt increases fuel pump price

It wrote: “The @OfficialPDPNig vehemently rejects the fresh increase in the price of fuel to N151 per liter and electricity tariff to N66 per kwh under the @OfficialAPCNg.

“Our party further challenges the @OfficialAPCNg-led Federal Government to publish details of its sleazy and over-bloated oil subsidy regime, including the involvement of APC interests in the claimed under-recovery for the market. The appropriate price template for domestic pump price in Nigeria ought not to be above N100 per litre.

“Our party challenges the @OfficialAPCNg and the @MBuhari administration to publish the parameters with which it arrived at the fuel price of N151 per litre given the prevailing values in the international market.”

Join the conversation

Opinions