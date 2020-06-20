PDP reopens screening of gov aspirants for Edo primary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reopened the party’s screening exercise for its aspirants for the Edo State governorship election.

This followed the NWC directive to the screening committee for the election to continue to screen aspirants under the party’s platform.

According to a statement by Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), the PDP National Organising Secretary, on Friday, the exercise would go on until Saturday, June 20 at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja from 10 am prompt.

Read also: PRIMARY ELECTION: Edo APC rejects Gov Uzodinma-led committee, gives reasons

“The committee is mandated to screen all aspirants for the upcoming 2020 governorship election in Edo,” he said.

Mr Kingsley Chinda is the Chairman of the committee while Boyele Debekeme is it’s Secretary.

Members of the committee include Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi, Senator Mrs Joy Emordi and Hajiya Aishat Hasindu.

The PDP on June 5 conducted a screening exercise for its aspirants.

The re-opening of the exercise came after Governor Obaseki on Friday defected to the party and was granted a waiver, along with his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, to contest for the party’s ticket.

Join the conversation

Opinions