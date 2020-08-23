PDP sets up screening panel for Lagos bye-elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday set up a five-member screening committee for the Lagos State Senatorial and State Assembly bye-elections.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the committee is headed by Tajudeen Ayo Yusuf.

Other members of the committee are: Otunba Daisi Akintan, Mrs. Helen Adebakin, Dr. Adekunle Akindele and Jacob Otokpa, who will serve as secretary.

The screening exercise, according to him, would take place on Tuesday at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

The bye-elections will hold on October 31.

READ ALSO: INEC to hold bye-elections in Lagos October 31

The statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of the following party members to serve on the Screening Committee for the Lagos State Senatorial and State Assembly bye-elections.

“The committee is mandated to screen all aspirants for the upcoming Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II State Constituency Bye-Elections in Lagos State.”

“Members of the committee are Tajudeen Ayo Yusuf (Chairman), Otunba Daisi Akintan (Member), Mrs. Helen Adebakin (Member), Dr. Adekunle Akindele (Member) and Jacob Otokpa (Secretary).

“The exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Party Secretariat, 56A Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, at 10:00 a.m.”

Join the conversation

Opinions