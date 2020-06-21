PDP TO APC: Nothing can stop mass defections from your ‘sinking ship’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop fighting a lost battle, saying nothing could stop the gale of defections from the party.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Saturday’s alleged attack on Ondo deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, had further spurred Nigerians in their irrevocable determination to abandon the “sinking APC.”

Some police officers led by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami, had on Saturday prevented the Ondo deputy governor from moving out of his official quarters at the Government House premises in Akure.

According to the PDP, the “thoughtless and rude attempt to use the police to stop Ajayi from leaving the APC is symptomatic of the last kicks of a degraded political party that is now clutching at straws and can only resort to use of compromised security agents as a face-saving measure.”

It added: “The APC is unnerved because Nigerians are no longer ready to stomach the deception and lies of 2015 as well as the impunity, political brigandage and the electoral fraud of 2019.

“This is because the situation in the country in the last five years have left no one in doubt that the APC is an ill wind; a soulless mob; a decrepit ship of insatiate pirates, political vampires and ravenous power mongers, who thrive in lies, deception and treasury looting; and whose only legacies are economic ruins, institution of poverty, escalated insecurity, confusion, divisiveness, humongous corruption, dissipated reserves and accumulated debts.

“It is therefore a natural national course for democrats in the APC, who have realized that the sinking party is completely irredeemable, to leave the APC in droves with their supporters.

“It is imperative to state that this development is sparking jubilations in every corners and crannies across our country.

“The PDP, therefore, cautions the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to note the tide and not allow the APC to use them as pawns to fight an already lost battle against Nigerians.”

