APC GUBER PRIMARIES: Edo govt vows to enforce COVID-19 guidelines on political gatherings

The Edo State government Sunday reaffirmed its determination to enforce the directive requiring political parties to restrict the conduct of their governorship primaries within the confines of the state’s COVID-19 Quarantine Regulations on political gatherings.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, who disclosed this in a statement in Benin, said the state government would spare no expense in upholding the law and protecting the lives of the people.

He said: “The Edo State government is calling on all political parties holding primary elections to restrict themselves to conduct their activities within the protocols and regulations provided for in the Edo State COVID Quarantine Regulations and the government’s Gazette on political gatherings during this pandemic.

“These guidelines were issued in fulfilment of government’s statutory duty to ensure the protection of lives and property in the state, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.”

The SSG also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of acting in defiance of the law.

“However, we note with concern that all the political parties conducting primary elections in Edo State had notified the government of their readiness to comply with the extant laws and COVID-19 regulations, except the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The APC appears resolved to carry on with the conduct of their primary election in violation of the Edo State COVID-19 Quarantine Regulations and the State Government’s Gazette on political gatherings in a pandemic.

“We also have it on good authority that these persons have imported thugs into the state to actualize this illegality, further threatening the peace and security of our dear state.

“In light of this, we want to state unequivocally that the Edo State government will spare no expense in upholding the law and protecting the lives of our people. We will ensure we identify and prosecute anyone who engages in this illegality and their collaborators, should they proceed with this unlawful conduct.”

