PDP urges INEC to issue certificates of return to Ebonyi governor, deputy gov nominees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue certificates of return to the two candidates nominated as governor and deputy governor in Ebonyi State.

The PDP chairman in the state, Tochukwu Okorie, made the call at a press conference in Enugu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja had last week ordered the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, to vacate their offices for dumping the PDP for All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2020.

He also ordered INEC to receive two nominees from the PDP to replace Umahi and his deputy in the Ebonyi State Government House.

Consequently, the PDP nominated the duo of Iduma Enwo Igariwey and Fred Udeogu as governor and deputy governor respectively.

At the briefing, Okorie asked Umahi to vacate the office as directed by the court.

He said: “By the operation of the law, Governor Umahi, his deputy, and the 16 lawmakers, effectively resigned their positions perhaps in pursuit of loftier political objectives.”

“The battle to rescue the state from tyranny and oppression has only just begun and we must all brace up to confront the evil and narcissistic elements in the land headlong.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi court gives Umahi, Deputy lifeline, orders duo to remain in office

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Leadership of our great party has long complied with the ruling of the court by submitting Rt Hon Enwo Iduma Ighariwey and Chief Fred Udogu to the Independent National Electoral Commission as a replacement for Umahi and his deputy. We have also ensured that the judgement and other records of the court were transmitted to the Commission too.

“What is standing, therefore, between the inauguration of the new administration of Their Excellencies the Governor and Deputy Governor designate at the moment is INEC to issue them with their Certificates of Return in compliance with the ruling of the court. We urge the Commission to act expeditiously in this regard.

“We urge NdiEbonyi to remain calm even in the face of continued brazen provocation and continue to discountenance the chicanery of this lawless crew. They will soon be history. NdiEbonyi should note that Ex-governor Umahi has neither been granted any stay of execution of the declaratory orders of the court nor has he successfully appealed the judgement.

“All he has done is to apply for a stay of execution and file a notice of appeal; neither of which can act as a stay of execution. Similarly, the different court papers emanating from some state high courts cannot and do not confer any imprimatur of a stay of execution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now