PDP warns Sanwo-Olu against alleged plan to shelve Lagos council polls | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, against shelving the local council elections or adopting any undemocratic means to impose unelected candidates on the councils, when the tenure of the incumbents expire.

In a statement on Sunday, its spokesman, Taofik Gani, said the party would go to any length, including taking necessary legal action, to ensure that the state government conducts council elections.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu should resist any plan to entrench undemocratic rule in the local councils. The move to entrench undemocratic councils will not only fester anarchy at that level but will also be the albatross of the governor if any attempt to seek re-election in 2023,” the statement read.

However, responding to PDP’s comments, Spokesman of the APC, Seye Oladejo, said the PDP’s ranting about the local council polls “shows the idleness and needless rabble-rousing of its confused leadership.”

He said: “The allegation or suspicion to entrench undemocratic governance at the local council level in the state is not in tandem with the fact that the state has always had democratically-elected leaders at the grassroots.”

