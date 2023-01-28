Pedri scores winner against Girona to extend Barca’s La Liga lead

With a narrow victory over Girona, Barcelona increased their advantage atop La Liga to six points thanks to a goal from substitute Pedri.

The 20-year-old was taking part in his 100th match for Barcelona in all competitions.

He finished from four yards in the 61st minute of the game after Paulo Gazzaniga, a Fulham loanee, fumbled Jordi Alba’s cross.

With the victory, Barcelona has now gone nine league games without a loss.

Read Also: Barca’s Pedri wins 2021 Golden Boy award

Real Madrid, who has a game in hand, is on 41 points while Barca have 47 points. Sunday at 9p.m Nigeria time, Real will take on third-placed Real Sociedad.

Girona, who had just two shots on goal toward the end of regulation, is currently in 12th place, four points above the relegation zone.

In the last seconds of the second half, they had manager Michel dismissed after protesting a foul against Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Barcelona lacked strength in the forward areas as a result of the suspensions of Spain’s Ferran Torres and Poland’s Robert Lewandowski.

Ousmane Dembele, a French winger, left the game in the first half with what appeared to be a thigh injury.

Since losing 3-1 to Real Madrid on October 16th, Xavi’s team has gone undefeated in La Liga, winning eight games and drawing one. They have also gone unbeaten in 13 games overall.

For the first time since 2018–19, they want to win La Liga.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now