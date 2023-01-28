Sports
Pedri scores winner against Girona to extend Barca’s La Liga lead
With a narrow victory over Girona, Barcelona increased their advantage atop La Liga to six points thanks to a goal from substitute Pedri.
The 20-year-old was taking part in his 100th match for Barcelona in all competitions.
He finished from four yards in the 61st minute of the game after Paulo Gazzaniga, a Fulham loanee, fumbled Jordi Alba’s cross.
With the victory, Barcelona has now gone nine league games without a loss.
Read Also: Barca’s Pedri wins 2021 Golden Boy award
Real Madrid, who has a game in hand, is on 41 points while Barca have 47 points. Sunday at 9p.m Nigeria time, Real will take on third-placed Real Sociedad.
Girona, who had just two shots on goal toward the end of regulation, is currently in 12th place, four points above the relegation zone.
In the last seconds of the second half, they had manager Michel dismissed after protesting a foul against Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
Barcelona lacked strength in the forward areas as a result of the suspensions of Spain’s Ferran Torres and Poland’s Robert Lewandowski.
Ousmane Dembele, a French winger, left the game in the first half with what appeared to be a thigh injury.
Since losing 3-1 to Real Madrid on October 16th, Xavi’s team has gone undefeated in La Liga, winning eight games and drawing one. They have also gone unbeaten in 13 games overall.
For the first time since 2018–19, they want to win La Liga.
