People referring to me as Supreme Court governor are ignorant - Uzodinma | Ripples Nigeria

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Friday labeled the people referring to him as a “Supreme Court Governor” as ignorant.

Uzodinma became Imo State governor on January 14 after the apex court sacked Emeka Ihedioha, who was originally declared the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Supreme Court held that Ihedioha did not score the majority of lawful votes in the election.

However, critics had continued to mock the governor for emerging in their opinion, through the “back door.”

Uzodinma, who appeared on a Channels Television programme on Friday, shrugged off the critics’ remarks.

The governor insisted that he was not the first person to be favoured by a Supreme Court’s verdict.

He said: “It is the height of ignorance because they don’t know what they are saying. There is a reason for the Supreme Court. In the doctrine and principle of democracy, the law expected that there would be grievances and malpractices in the electoral process.

“When this happens, the only legitimate right you have is to seek redress at the court. And of course, the court determines. Remember that this is not the first time, so many elections had held where the candidates went to court and they got justice. So, why will mine be different?

“Human beings voted and the votes were not counted. I went to the Supreme Court and INEC was unable to explain why they did not enter the result. It was a simple judgment. The Supreme Court said INEC was wrong.”

