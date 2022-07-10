‘Peter Obi is a scam, he has been using private jets for years’ —Deji Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has labelled former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, as a scam who is playing on the intelligence of his followers by pretending to live a humble life.

Adeyanju who was responding to online remarks and praises showered on Obi by his supporters over claims that the 2023 presidential hopeful does not fly private jet, said contrary to what his fans and followers believe, the former Anambra State governor has been using private jets for years.

The debate came following a video of Obi queuing up at an airport in Nigerian to board a commercial flight.

A Twitter user with the handle, @Naija_PR, sparked off the debate with a post under the video which said:

“Peter Obi spotted queuing at the airport, we hope this will continue if he becomes the president.”

However, Adeyanju while reacting to the post, refuted the claims that Obi has never flown in private jets and said he recalled how the former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) used a private jet for two months during his presidential campaign with Atiku Abubakar who was the party’s flag bearer in 2019.

“This is a scam. Obi uses PJ all the time. In 2019 during their presidential campaign with Atiku, he used a private jet permanently for 2-months that he paid $600k for.

“Atiku later paid part of the money. He’s still owing the company about $300k. Even recently he still used PJ,” the activist wrote.

This is a scam. Obi uses PJ all the time. In 2019 during their presidential campaign with Atiku, he used a private jet permanently for 2-months that he paid $600k for. Atiku later paid part of the money. He’s still owing the company about $300k. Even recently he still used PJ. https://t.co/ctyMRCVJCe — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) July 9, 2022

