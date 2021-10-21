Photos, video of bandits’ attack on Kaduna-Abuja train, rail line

Bandits on Wednesday night attacked a train on the Kaduna-Abuja route, blowing up the rail track.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has suspended indefinitely train services on that route.

Below are pictures and a video from the attack

