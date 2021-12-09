Pilgrims in lurch as Saudi-Arabia bars flights from Nigeria over Omicron variant

The aspirations of Nigerian pilgrims were dashed on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia barred all flights from Nigeria due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

This was contained in a circular issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia dated December 8, 2021, and signed by the Assistant President for Economic Policies and Air Transport, Dr Faisal Al Sugair.

According to the circular, all non-citizens with a history of travel to Nigeria would not be allowed into Saudi Arabia

The circular read in part, “Instructions: Suspending all incoming flights and suspending entry to the kingdom for non-nationals coming directly or indirectly from the Federal Republic of Nigeria except for those who have spent a period of no less than 14 days in another country from which they are allowed to come.

Read also: Gov Mohammed suspends Bauchi pilgrims board’s secretary

“Home quarantine will be applied for a period of five days to Saudi citizens coming from the mentioned country, provided PCR examination on the first day and fifth day regardless of immunisation status.

“Failure to comply with circulars issued by GACA is an explicit violation of government’s orders. Legal procedures shall be initiated against violators who will be held responsible.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now