Plateau Varsity Deputy VC regains freedom from kidnappers' den | Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Jurji Gomos has been set free from kidnappers’ den.

Gomos was kidnapped early hours of Friday by his abductors who broke into his home and whisked him away.

A statement released Saturday morning by the spokesman of the institution, John Agam said the deputy vice-chancellor had been freed.

READ ALSO: Nigeria immigration deploys special force to tackle bandits, kidnappers in North West

The statement quoted the university

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Yohana Izam as saying Gomos was released about 20 hours after his abduction through the spirited efforts of the school management.

The statement added that the vice-chancellor appreciated the state government for its efforts to the release of Gomos and urged staff of the institution not to cease from praying for peace and progress in the university.

Join the conversation

Opinions