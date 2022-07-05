Sports
Pochettino leaves PSG after 18 months in charge
Paris St-Germain have confirmed the departure of head coach Mauricio Pochettino after 18 months in charge.
The exit of former Tottenham boss Pochettino, 50, has been expected for almost a month now – but has only just been confirmed.
Former Nice manager Christophe Galtier is expected to replace the Argentine.
Read Also: Pochettino: We all deserved to be booed, not just Neymar and Messi
Pochettino leaves PSG after guiding them to a record-equalling 10th French title, his first league success as a manager.
A club statement read: “Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club.
“The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”
