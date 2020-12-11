Police arraigns 14-year-old boy for defiling minor in Kwara

Police on Friday arraigned a 14-year-old boy, Abdullahi Sheriff, at the Kwara State Family Court, Ilorin, for allegedly defiling a minor at Iji, Owu-Isin area of the state.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Adigun Adisa, told the court the incident occurred in the area a few days ago.

According to him, the boy was arrested after the victim’s parent reported the matter at a police station in the area.

Adisa said the girl was defecating at the back of an uncompleted building when Sherif attacked her from behind.

He added that the defendant hit the girl with the fist and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

The police prosecutor said the medical test conducted on the girl at the Model Primary Health Care at Owu-Ishin revealed that there were bruises and semen on her private part.

He added that police operatives are still conducting an investigation on the incident and urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional facility.

Magistrate Shade Lawal, who did not take the boy’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Oke-Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till December 16 for hearing.

