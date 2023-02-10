Police arraigns 2 men for alleged theft of rail tracks in Benue

Police in Benue on Friday arraigned two persons, Usman Aliyu and Monday Mbah, at the Makurdi Upper Area Court 2B for allegedly destroying and stealing railway tracks in the state.

The duo were arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, willful destruction of public property and theft.

The Police prosecutor, Insp. Rachael Mchiave, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Igumale, Ado local government area of the state to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) Makurdi, via a letter No. AR:3100 BNS AD/VOL.1/40 and dated January 24, 2023.

She said the police received reports that some youths in Utonkon area of the state were vandalising and stealing railway tracks in the area.

The prosecutor said: “A team of policemen led by Innocent Ekere rushed to the scene and arrested some suspects with 355 pieces of railway iron recovered from them.

”They were all later arraigned before the Upper Area Court II, Makurdi.

READ ALSO: Four injured in Benue herdsmen attack

“Aliyu and Mbah who were hitherto at large were later arrested while others were still at large.”

The offence, according to her, contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 288 of the Panel Code Law, 2004 and Section 1(3) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 2004.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Dooshima Ikpambese, ordered the defendants to be remanded in the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till February 17 for further mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now