Police arraigns ex-Ogun deputy gov, Adesegun, for alleged theft of C of O

Police on Thursday arraigned a former Deputy Governor of Ogun, Olusegun Adesegun, at the Lagos Magistrates’ Court, Ikeja, over alleged possession of a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) belonging to a retiree.

Police accused the defendant of conspiring with others at large to steal the C of O and property belonging to the retiree, Babatunde Oderinde, and kept with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Adesegun was the Ogun State deputy governor during ex-governor Ibikunle Amosun’s administration from 2011 to 2015.

He was arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, concealing deeds, forcible entry, and forcible possession.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, SP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2003 and 2017 at the NDIC office in Lagos.

He said the defendant in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace entered the parcel of land located at No 2, Osilaja Street, Opebi- Oregun link road, Lagos, belonging to Oderinde and took possession of the parcel of land at the location.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened the provisions of sections 52, 53, 290 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till May 17, May 20 and May 27 for accelerated hearing.

