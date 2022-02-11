Police arraigns farmers for alleged theft of palm oil

Police on Friday arraigned three farmers at the Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for alleged theft of 10 kegs of palm oil.

The suspects – Akinluwa (85), Oluwafemi Akinkunmi (60), and Olaoluwa Igbasan (35) – were arraigned on a three-count charge of felony, theft and malicious damage.

The police prosecutor, Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendants stole 10 kegs of palm oil worth N230,000 in Igbo Odetin village in Ode-Aye, Okitipupa Magisterial district on October 17, 2021.

He added that the defendants maliciously damaged two baskets of palm fruits worth N50,000 and palm fruits plantation belonging to one Sekinat Akinagbe.

The offence, according to him, contravened the provisions of sections 517, 451 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Chris Ojuola granted the three men bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ojuola adjourned the case till February 28 for further hearing.

