Metro
Police arraigns security guard for alleged N5m theft
Police on Wednesday arraigned a 35-year-old security guard, Ponven Changinin, at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged N5million theft.
Police arraigned the defendant on a one-count charge of stealing.
The prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agbako, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 2 at plot 23, Theophilus Oji Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Agbako said the defendant committed the alleged offence while working as a security guard for the complainant, Cool Plus Limited.
According to him, Changinin stole seven outdoor units of split conditioner, one cooling tower pumps and two water pumps valued at N5 million belonging to the complainant.
READ ALSO: Police arraigns sales rep for alleged N2.4m theft in Lagos
He added that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Magistrate, Mr. T. O. Balogun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Balogun said the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State government.
He adjourned the case till August 30 for mention.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...