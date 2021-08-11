Police arraigns security guard for alleged N5m theft

Police on Wednesday arraigned a 35-year-old security guard, Ponven Changinin, at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged N5million theft.

Police arraigned the defendant on a one-count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agbako, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 2 at plot 23, Theophilus Oji Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Agbako said the defendant committed the alleged offence while working as a security guard for the complainant, Cool Plus Limited.

According to him, Changinin stole seven outdoor units of split conditioner, one cooling tower pumps and two water pumps valued at N5 million belonging to the complainant.

He added that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr. T. O. Balogun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Balogun said the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

He adjourned the case till August 30 for mention.

